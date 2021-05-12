They say that Rod looked for Jennifer Lopez annoying, for his little trip with Ben Affleck, and the diva did not care

A close friend of Alex Rodriguez He has confessed that the former player is sad and upset. He assures that he has been in shock after seeing his ex with Ben Affleck. After learning that Jennifer Lopez She went on a trip with her former fiancé and that apparently this is just the interlude of reconciliation.

The source told E! News that A-Rod spoke with Jennifer to expose that he was upset with what was happening, but everything indicates that she did not care one bit about his confession. According to him: “She is not interested in restarting anything with AROD. She is done with that ”, assured the informant.

People en Español magazine seems to have been able to confirm that JLo and Ben Affleck have been together. Apparently they were seen heading to Big Sky, a resort where the Oscar winner owns a property.

They say that the trip to Montana, where they say they have spent a whole week together, happened after the singer’s concert, the famous VAX Live which they say he attended with him. Leaving the event, they say they went together to this idyllic reunion. Be careful if in the end this reunion stops being something casual to become something formal, the singer already has an engagement ring at home, a pink diamond, a gift from Ben when he got engaged to the “Diva from the Bronx”.

Keep in mind that all of the above has thrown away A-Rod’s intentions to reconcile with JLo. They said that the former Yankees star believed they would get back together, it seems that little by little he planned to get closer to winning her back. Be that as it may, even if it is true or not that he was unfaithful, at the moment everything indicates that Jennifer is no longer even looking out for Rodríguez and that she is not willing to give him one more chance.

