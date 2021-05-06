They say that Luis Miguel disrespected Cristian Castro and ridiculed him, even though he has never messed with him

Marcos Valdés points out that the way in which Cristian Castro was presented in the biographical series of Luis Miguel was very disrespectful, although he advises his brother to ignore and move on. “From here I send a greeting to my brother. Don’t worry brother, you keep singing as you sing, you continue to be the great human being that you are ”.

He continues: “Cristian Castro deserves respect because he is a great star in Mexico, he has never messed with Luis Miguel, He has never spoken of Luis Miguel, nothing else has admired Luis Miguel. And Luis Miguel cannot say anything to Cristian Castro, on the contrary, for something he put himself as he did and what he did is called ‘blazing kicks’, the truth ”.

Vadés, the singer’s brother added more: “That didn’t beat me, I was disrespected because he is his partner, he’s a fellow show business, you don’t have to ridicule anyone“.

However, the actor congratulates Diego Boneta for his work and he remembers that he was one of the first to present the interpreter of Luis Miguel in his program ‘El show de Marcos Valdés’, many years ago.

“He was very young, his mother lives in McAllen, Texas, his mother and grandmother. So you don’t know what pride it gives me to see him triumph, regardless of the role I’m doing ‘in good vibes wey‘Diego’s work has been wonderful, my respects to Diego Boneta ”.

The son of Manuel “El Loco” Valdés assures that he has not had contact with Iván Valdés, his father’s grandson, who in some interviews said that Marcos only took advantage of the comedian’s fame. “I really get along very well with my brothers, but in matters of Iván (Valdés) I have not been in contact with Iván at all, I have been in contact with my brother Manuel ”.

“Do I give you good news? He gave me the last jacket that my father (Manuel” El Loco “Valdés) wore; I do carry that in my soul, it is a beautiful jacket, “he concluded.

