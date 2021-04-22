They say that Jennifer López stopped trusting Alex Rodríguez, love was turned off and rumors won this time



It seems that for Jennifer López a wedding with Alex Rodríguez was no longer possible.

After the rumor of infidelity of Alex Rodríguez with Madison LeCroy, Jennifer López he could no longer regain confidence. At least this is what a close friend of the “Bronx Diva” has implied.

Last week JLo and the former Yankees player confirmed their breakup through a joint statement in which they announced that they would continue to work together on their common projects. In this one they never said the reason why they separated, they only said that they had realized that they functioned better as friends.

Jennifer López’s friend, for his part, has taken the initiative, broke the silence and said that she would have given more importance than what initially transpired to the rumors that linked the former baseball player with Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of the American reality show ‘Southern Charm’.

It was said that Madison traveled to Miami to meet A-Rod, it was said that the relationship was not platonic. It was hinted that LeCroy and Rodríguez were having an affair. Everything was denied, but the seeds of mistrust were sown and doubt apparently germinated.

This friend says that Jennifer did not feel that she could trust Alex despite the fact that her supposed lover had assured that whatever had existed between them at some point in the past year never happened to the physical plane. Be that as it may, there was a contact between them, and probably the fact that the businessman found some kind of connection with another woman, who was not his partner, left JLo very badly.

For all the above, the actress and singer, they say, made the decision to break up her engagement because there were too many unsolved problems to think about a wedding. “Whether or not he had been unfaithful didn’t matter. She would not tolerate that fear existed between them. She was having a hard time and didn’t think that staying with Alex was going to be the best thing for her.“, A source has indicated in declarations to People.

