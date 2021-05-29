They say that Irina Shayk and Kanye West see each other in secret, the model is the former Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk She is a model of international fame who became known in the world of entertainment for having been the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo. She had a relationship with the Portuguese for several years and everything indicated that one day they could get married. However, rumors suggested that Irina was not to the liking of the Portuguese mother, which is why the relationship ended up wearing thin.

Years later Irina made the news again for being a couple of Bradley Cooper, famous actor and film producer in Hollywood, with whom he has a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. A few years ago the couple broke up and since then neither she nor Cooper have been seen with anyone else, until today.

Rumors suggest that the Russian’s new love is nothing more and nothing less than Kanye West. Three months have passed since the rapper and designer separated from Kim Kardashian and he has already found him a replacement and nothing more and nothing less than the ex of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper. Currently, the only one who maintains a stable relationship, of the aforementioned, is the Juventus player, who has been together with Georgina Rodríguez for years, who is the mother of his daughter Alana and a happy stepmother of his children: Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo.

None of this has been confirmed, but this pair is said to be having a steamy romance and dating.

In Kim’s case, she is said to have started a relationship with the lawyer Van jones, a well-known CNN contributor, whom he has seen since last January.

Some international media also speculate that there is some kind of romantic interest or relationship between Irina and Kanye. Only time will tell if the rumors are true or not.

Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk spark wild dating rumors amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian https://t.co/bBm1D9dUzA – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2021

