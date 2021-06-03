They say that Chiquis Rivera had surgery on her breasts and the photo showed the before and after

Chiquis Rivera’s surgery was in the hands of Dr. Víctor Gutiérrez, as reported by People in Spanish magazine. And it is that Chiquis had already announced that he would take this step some time ago: “I’m going to make the boobs and very soon.” So this is further proof that the singer does not walk with false promises.

On social media, he shared a before and after photograph. Although the difference is certainly not much noticeable, at least not in the photographs she chose to share the message with.

It seems that Chiquis Rivera is determined to drastically change her image. Not only are you losing weight and showing off a slimmer waist, flatter stomach and cellulite-free butt, now you will also possibly leave a more prominent cleavage in plain sight.

Everyone says that the new love, the new stage that now lives with Emilio Sánchez is what makes her so happy and everything seems to indicate that the speculations are true. And it is that he no longer hides that his life is now linked to the photographer of his friend Karol G. Even on Twitter he left these words that have, of course, the confirmation of his new romance: “Be happy with whoever makes you happy, and that’s it! ! Point”.

