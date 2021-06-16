They say that Belinda is behind the separation of Lupillo Rivera and her brother Juan

Lupillo Rivera was Belinda’s boyfriend for five months. But it seems that these were very intense because the singer ended up with a huge tattoo of the singer on the brazier. This has ceased to exist, because after the singer announced her commitment to Christian Nodal, Jenni Rivera’s brother decided not to erase it but to practically cross it out of his body.

Now, in the midst of the scandal that the Rivera family is experiencing, there is the separation of Juan and Lupillo, who in the past have faced conflicts, but always came out ahead, with a stronger relationship. This now seems to be a thing of the past, because they are no longer together. And they say that behind this distancing is Belinda in the middle.

Not because the singer has interposed in any conscious or unconscious way between them, but because of the attitude that the singer took towards the media, once her commitment to Noda was made public. The interpreter did not want to give interviews, he did not want to talk to the media and according to Juan they had previous commitments, acquired, to promote their work. The producer did not like this, who stressed that they had to solve this situation.

In conversation with Gossip No Like, he stated: “The industry saw how I worked for me carnally,” said Juan, from the front, sitting talking with Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain. This is how he asserted that he stopped working with Lupillo because of gossip and stated that since November of last year he has been seeking to speak with him, but that he has not wanted to.

He also said that Lupillo Rivera got covid, as reported last year when the scandal broke out with his ex-wife Mayeli Alonso, who practically -Lupillo- pointed out with the culprit of this fact. And in those hard moments it was Juan Rivera who was aware of his health.

Here the statements of Juan Rivera in Gossip No Like.

