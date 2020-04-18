Following the successful launch of Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, it’s no wonder that Capcom is preparing more similar projects for the franchise. In fact, reports recently surfaced that a Resident Evil 4 remake is already in production.

The news divided the opinion of the followers of the saga for several reasons. Some believe that Resident Evil 4, one of the most relaunched games in the franchise, does not need a remake. On the other hand, some players think it is a great idea.

Some of the community think that it would be better to see a recreation of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, one of the most missed games in the series, but it is unlikely. According to an insider, the return of that title is not entirely lost.

Insider thinks remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is possible

DuskGolem, who has recently leaked information from the franchise, says a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is still possible. According to him, Capcom is a studio that always listens to its followers.

For this reason, DuskGolem noted that the remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is viable as long as the community continues to ask for it. The insider pointed out that the team in charge of the supposed Resident Evil 8 will have to work on a new project when said delivery debuts in 2021.

DuskGolem believes that these developers would later work on another Resident Evil project. Therefore, there is a possibility that they will choose a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica if fans continue to request it.

“If you want a remake of Code Veronica, let your voices be heard, try vocalizing it for Capcom. After RE8 is finished, those people will have to be assigned to another project, in fact I know that Capcom listens to the comments of the fans more than many believe, ”says part of the messages from DuskGolem.

Having said all of the above, it seems that Capcom’s projects are currently Resident Evil 8 and the remake of Resident Evil 4. However, this does not rule out that at some point there is a reimagination of Resident Evil Code: Veronica.

We will have to wait to see if Capcom really plans more remakes of the saga. In the meantime, visit this link where you will find all the information about Resident Evil.

