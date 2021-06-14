They say Kate Moss is training to go to Glastonbury to tattoo people

Kate moss She is training to be a tattoo artist and be able to translate her art to people who attend the next edition of the Glastonbury music festival, reported The Sun portal.

The professional tattoo artist Daniel Casone, a friend of Moss, revealed that the 47-year-old businesswoman also asked him to train her in her profession; She even assures that in the end she tattooed it.

The two have known each other for several years after she visited his salon in Highgate, where she entrusted him to touch up her famous swallow tattoo, by British artist Lucian Freud, after her passing.

“She said she wanted to learn tattooing from me, so we could go to glastonbury to tattoo people“, Assured Casone in an interview.

“He called me to come up and tattoo her and ended up tattooing me too; he drew a ‘Kate’ and a love heart on my arm ”.

Daniel admitted to the portal that Kate “didn’t really know” what she was doing when the needle was put in, but that she let it touch her skin because “it was Kate Moss.”

“It was quite painful because I didn’t know what to do and it was quite profound, but I thought, ‘you know what? I do not mind!'”. The artist revealed that singer Rita Ora has also tried to tattoo him.

Kate is believed to have seven tattoos in total on her body, including an anchor and two hearts, as well as Freud’s swallows.