They say everything to Adamari López with her blue jumpsuit and today she does not have Toni Costa to defend her

Adamari Lopez He is receiving all kinds of comments through Hoy Día’s social networks. Many fans are sending him words of encouragement, due to the separation he is going through with Toni Costa. But others express tiredness when seeing it. It seems that the image of the Puerto Rican is suffering from being “overexposed” in the social networks of the program “. At least, this is partly what some of the users who follow her and the Telemundo morning news point out in the comments.

“And these people do not have another presenter who else to place? Opportunists like now are in trend because of the divorce and they don’t even get off the publications … “, commented a follower. There are also some who say that it was Toni who got tired of her, because of how she is with the guests of the program: “She is all“ daddy ”,“ hottie ”, cockiness… Tony got tired of seeing how“ salpicona ”she is with the invited boys ”.

At present there are even those who assure that all this of their separation is pure show and they advise him to recover his family: “I lose weight, obviously it looks super good that is obvious. Let her leave the old complexes and return to her daughter’s father. Everything is a show. Ada, stop fooling around, you’re beautiful and go ahead and get your beautiful family back. From Puerto Rican to Puerto Rican I’ll tell you ”.

Others say that when he was with Toni, he should have worried about looking like he is today: “If he had worried during his relationship with Toni, seeing things like this would be different, since in a relationship the percentages of responsibility are the same, the image in the couple it is important, in addition to the other aspects ”.

In the past, before the barrage of criticism and offenses of which the driver was a victim, the name of Toni Costa in the comments section of both Un Nuevo Día, the extinct morning program of the Hispanic network, and Hoy Día. However, today, given their separation, since they are not a couple, no one other than part of their audience appears to defend her .

Now, not all are negative reviews. There are also many who applaud her beauty, who continue to claim that she looks younger. And they even advise you to get on with your life. Some say that in the past maybe he was in a toxic relationship and now it looks better because he got out of this one: “When you have a toxic relationship it is reflected to you as you look now, you already left that toxic relationship, you look beautiful and the shine returned in your look”.

