British Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly died when he was admitted to a London intensive care unit for being infected with coronavirus, his friends revealed to the DailyMail newspaper.

Rejoining his closest circle of friends, Johnson told them that he owed his life to the doctors and nurses at St Thomas Hospital in the British capital: “I can’t thank you enough.”

According to the DailyMail article, at one point the prime minister’s situation was so dire that several ministers and cabinet aides prayed for him. He also noted that while in the hospital, Johnson was motivated by a love letter from his fiancé, Carrie Symonds, which included a scan of his unborn son.

Johnson remains in the St. Thomas hospital, where he is “in the early stages” of recovering from COVID-19, his official spokesman said Friday.

The source recalled that the head of the Government has been transferred to a plant in the center after leaving the intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday, where he spent three nights after your symptoms worsened.

“Keep in good spirits,” said the spokeswoman, giving the daily report on the state of the conservative leader, 55.

Previously, Stanley Johnson, the prime minister’s father, warned that his son “should take time” and “rest” before returning to his post at the head of the Executive.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the former deputy, 79, said that the fact that he left the UCI yesterday does not mean that “it can be said that he is out of danger.”

The Prime Minister entered St. Thomas on April 5 due to worsening symptoms of coronavirus disease, which he was diagnosed on March 27.

During his entry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, has temporarily assumed the leadership of the Government.