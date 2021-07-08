They sanction a Chilean weightlifter for cannabis, but will arrive in Tokyo on time

07/08/2021 at 4:19 AM CEST

. / Santiago de Chile

The International Testing Agency (ITA) sanctioned Chilean weightlifter Arley Méndez with a month of ineligibility, which threw a adverse outcome from cannabis, a punishment that will not prevent him from competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This was reported this Wednesday by the Chilean Olympic Committee (COCh) after receiving this communication from the Chilean Weightlifting Federation. The sanction prevents the athlete from competing and training in official venues between June 29 and July 28, 2021, and takes into account that the athlete has committed to completing a substance abuse treatment program approved by the International Federation of Weightlifting (IWF).

Considering that Méndez’s competition in the Olympics is on July 31, that is, after the period contemplated by the sanction, the International Weightlifting Federation has officially confirmed his place in the -81 Kilos Category of said discipline. In addition, the ITA has communicated in writing to the Chilean Weightlifting Federation that the athlete You can enter the Tokyo Olympic Village on July 25, as stipulated in their planning.

Given that the sanction imposed by the ITA does not prevent Méndez from competing in the Olympic Games, and that the IWF has confirmed his place in the contest, the Chilean Olympic Committee (COCh) confirmed his presence in the Chilean delegation that will go to Tokyo . In addition, the COCh indicated that it made all the necessary tools available to the athlete to effectively carry out the treatment for which they have agreed to before the ITA. “From the beginning we pointed out that the participation of Arley (Méndez) was paused until there was a sentence from the ITA. This has already happened, and the sentence does not prohibit the athlete from participating in the Olympic Games. We do not have the power to increase or decrease that punishment, the suspension is one month and it must be fulfilled, “said Miguel Ángel Mujica, president of the COCh, in the statement. “Even though Arley can go to Tokyo, this is a very serious matter, and we ask our athletes make no distinctions between prohibited substances since they all constitute a fault, regardless of the duration of the sanction, “he added.

Méndez had an adverse result for cannabis in a doping control last May in a qualifying tournament held in Colombia.