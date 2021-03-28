“They sacrifice the lives of Madrilenians for a handful of votes”

The arrival of tourists to Madrid this weekend has once again left the image of young people drinking in the streets that has outraged many citizens. Meanwhile, the incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise in the region. This Saturday, the Community of Madrid notified 2,136 new coronavirus infections, of which 1,637 have corresponded to the last 24 hours, two figures that have not been registered since mid-February. In this context, the virologist spoke on Saturday José Antonio Lópéz Guerrero, who has been very outraged by the consequences of the political decision not to close the interior of the bars in Madrid.

In a debate on the laSexta Noche program, the researcher and director of scientific culture at the Center for Molecular Biology Severo Ochoa harshly charged against the statements made by the current Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image, number 2 on Ayuso’s list for the elections in the Community of Madrid, which has ruled out that bars are a source of contagion of the virus.

“It is sad, but we have just seen it in the mouth of the one who is going to be the vice president of the Community of Madrid, who says there are no signs, has all the clues you want“, has indicated when referring to several studies that dismantle this affirmation.

The also professor of Microbiology at the Autonomous University of Madrid has regretted that behaviors such as those seen in Madrid are allowed “by a handful of votes“.

“They are sacrificing the lives of Madrid with these populist messages, which also they are false“, López Guerrero has referred.

At this point, he has again insisted that “there are indications” that in the interiors of the premises Yes, coronavirus infections can occur, which is why this week the Ministry of Health has recommended closing the interior of the bars, a measure that is up to the communities to start or not.

“They know it in all the communities, even those of the PP, they know it in Galicia, in Castilla y León, in Andalusia, in Murcia … What is happening in Madrid? They know it in Germany, that they will continue with the restrictions ; they know it in Italy … But they do not want to find out in the Community of Madrid“, has criticized the virologist.

In this sense, López Guerrero has called on the rulers to read the articles that show the scientific evidence of the contagion, “to see if they realize that really all the signs are very clear: unfortunately the interiors are a source of transmission“, he has emphatically settled.