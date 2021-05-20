They rule out the wrongful death in the death of Maradona and charge 7 people for murder with eventual intent

Prosecutors investigating the death of Diego Armando Maradona indicted seven people on Wednesday for alleged “simple homicide with eventual intent” and they were summoned to present a preliminary statement, informed judicial sources.

The Attorney General of the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro also requested the judge of guarantees of the case, Orlando Díaz, that prohibit the accused from leaving Argentina.

The accused, who will begin to give an investigatory statement from the next day 31 They are all health professionals who attended Maradona, passed away on November 25.

Those who will be investigated as accused are the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid; the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Perroni; the doctor who coordinated the home hospitalization of the former soccer player, Nancy Forlini; the psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov; Y the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as the family doctor of Maradona.

Between 8 and 25 years in prison

Prosecutors investigated these professionals under the hypothesis of an alleged wrongful death.

But they finally decided to charge them for alleged murder with eventual intent, a crime for which penalties of 8 to 25 years in prison are foreseen, after receiving earlier this month the report of the medical board where eleven experts evaluated the circumstances of the death of The ten.

From the report, the content of which was disseminated by local media, it is concluded that the performance of the health team that assisted Maradona was “inadequate, deficient and reckless” and left “the patient’s state of health to fate.”

The autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a consequence of “acute edema of the lung secondary to a heart failure exacerbated chronicle “.

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

Maradona, 60 years old and suffering from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2 for a picture of anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where shortly after arriving he was operated for a subdural hematoma on the head.

On November 11, he received the medical discharge and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he passed away on November 25.