They rule out that the Covid is transmitted between wild minks in Spain

Jun 12, 2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

A report by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, carried out after analyzing 87 specimens from different Spanish towns, rules out the probability that the Covid virus is circulating in wild mink and, in any case, this probability is very low. In fur farms, on the other hand, the high concentration of animals and the close contact that exists between humans and minks increases the risk of contagion.

Spain reported SARS-CoV-2 infections in May 2020 in an American mink farm in Teruel (Aragon). Later contagions were detected in other farms in Castilla y León and Galicia. Today there are no data, according to the Ministry, that show the infection in the natural environment in Europe, as the only confirmed positive wild specimens had escaped from breeding farms.

With the results obtained, it can be considered that the probability that the virus is circulating in wild mink is very low and, with this, the risk of transmission of the virus to people through this route is also very unlikely, since contact between minks and humans in nature is, in practice, non-existent.

The situation is quite different on fur farms, where the high concentration of animals, and the close contact that exists between humans and minks makes the risk of contagion greater.

In the Laboratory of Clinical Immunopathology of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zaragoza, a total of 42 serum samples were analyzed to detect anticovid antibodies.

All the samples analyzed were negative, and the presence of specific antibodies against the virus was not detected. The samples analyzed came from wild animals collected during 2020 and 2021 in Álava, La Rioja, Navarra and Aragón.

In parallel, 26 serum samples from European mink (which is the one that lives in Spain in its natural state) from the National Captive Breeding Program, specifically from the breeding center of the Foundation for Research in Ethology and Biodiversity (FIEB), belonging to the National Breeding Program. In this case, negative results were also obtained by serology.

For its part, the Center for Rickettsiosis and Diseases Transmitted by Arthropods Vectors, attached to the department of Infectious Diseases of the San Pedro University Hospital-CIBIR (Center for Biomedical Research of La Rioja), has studied the presence of the virus in 19 mink with techniques of molecular biology.

During 2020, the presence of covid was detected in American mink fur farms in several European countries and in North America. A large number of outbreaks were observed in most farms, indicating the high susceptibility of this species to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Previously, different tests had shown that other animal species could also be infected, thanks to data from mostly zoo specimens, or pets such as cats and ferrets.

In the fur farms of the The Netherlands was known for the first time of the transmission of the virus from humans to mink, and vice versa. In addition, in Denmark, subsequent analysis of human samples infected with SARS & dash; CoV & dash; 2 and related to American mink, revealed that the virus had accumulated mutations with potentially adverse consequences for human health.

In Spain, controls have been carried out on feral populations of the American mink for more than 20 years, with the aim of protecting the European mink and other species threatened by this invasive alien species.

This work is associated with the taking of biological samples within a European mink monitoring and conservation program developed by different Autonomous Communities, with the collaboration of MITECO. During 2020, the sampling of the captured specimens of American and European mink was intensified in order to detect the possible presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wild populations. For this, an analysis was carried out aimed at detecting the virus or antibodies against it.

The Ministry warns that despite the reassuring negative results of the samples analyzed so far, surveillance of the presence of the virus in the natural environment must continue, and it is necessary to continue analyzing specimens of mink and other wild animals to evaluate their involvement in the spread of the virus.

It must be remembered, in this sense, that ehe Government of Dinarmaca announced that it would exterminate 17 million minks after a dozen people were infected with a new mutation of the virus in North Jutland. Eight of them from the fur industry, and the rest from nearby communities.

It was not the first time that mink had contracted the virus and transmitted it to humans. In April 2020, a farm worker on a mink farm in the Netherlands was diagnosed and it was later shown that both human-to-mink and mink-to-human transmission can occur. In the following months, mink infections have been reported in Italy, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and more recently in France.

According to the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), the virus that produces covid has mutated at least 20 times since it was first detected in humans in 2019. Most of these mutations have had little effect on the virus and some have even weakened it, according to a sample taken in October 2020.

Mink farming is a relatively small sector of the global agricultural industry and the mink is unlikely to spread en masse across borders.

According to expertsyes, the overall risk to human health in the general population is low, while for those working in mink farming it is moderate. Similarly, while the outbreak in Denmark was serious, in August last year it was discovered in Italy that a single mink had contracted COVID and, although 1,500 of its fellow minks were tested, none were found to have contracted the virus. .

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the outbreak led to the country’s mink farming ban being pushed forward from January 2021 to January 2024, which will be welcomed by rights advocacy groups. animals, according to Euronews.

It may interest you: They demand the closure of all mink farms in Spain