They rule out relationship between the explosive deactivated in Rome and the Euro

06/16/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

Italian police has deactivated a handcrafted explosive device that was found in a vehicle in the central Prati neighborhood of Rome, Without causing personal injury, police sources informed . that ruled out that the discovery of the material had nothing to do with the soccer match played tonight by the Italian and Swiss teams in the Italian capital.

The explosive, which was “a wired spray can,” It was found in a vehicle of a person who had received threats and who notified the police as soon as they realized that under his car, a smart, there was a suspicious package, indicated the sources.

The intervention of several bomb squads together with other agents has made it possible to deactivate the explosive, which was “handmade” and whose capacity is unknown, although it could not cause personal damage, if only material and minor, they added.

The person in whose vehicle they placed the artifact, linked to the Rome City Council, had previously been threatenedTherefore, immediately after seeing the suspicious package, he alerted the authorities, who have already started an investigation to clarify the facts.

Shortly after, the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, confirmed that it was Marco Doria, president of the Bureau for the requalification of the parks and historic villas of the Italian capital.

“A very serious event, I express my full solidarity,” Raggi tweeted.