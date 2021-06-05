They rob millionaire amount to workers of the INE in Hidalgo

Emmanuel Rincón / Correspondent

TULA DE ALLENDE

Employees of the National Electoral Institute (INE) were violently assaulted on Friday afternoon, after withdrawing a considerable sum of money at the bank branch located in the municipality of Tula de Allende.

According to the first reports, after the employees withdrew the cash from the bank branch located in the center, two armed subjects intercepted them and they even threatened to shoot one of them in the leg, snatching the cash.

It’s known that the amount of the stolen amounts to 2 million 200 thousand pesos.

The alleged thieves escaped aboard a motorcycle, for which the municipal police immediately implemented an operation without having positive results so far.

