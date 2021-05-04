They rob a jewelry store in the Salamanca neighborhood during the elections

Photo of the establishment on Google Maps (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

The 45-year-old jewelry worker was shot this afternoon by a robber, a spokeswoman for the Madrid Police Headquarters informed Europa Press. Some media such as Antena 3 have specified that hostages were taken during the robbery.

The events took place after 1:40 p.m. this Tuesday at the L’Ermitage jewelry store, located at 25 Ayala Street. Although the circumstances of the assault are unknown, what is confirmed is that the thief has shot the employee or owner of the store, who has been seriously injured in the side.

He has been transferred with a prognosis to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital by the Samur-Civil Protection health workers in an ambulance, after being treated at the scene, a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid has informed Europa Press. His condition is not serious.

A national policeman has also been hit by a bullet sheath in the face, although his condition is mild. He has been evacuated to the Nuestra Señora de América clinic in Madrid. The robber has been arrested, the same police sources have indicated to Europa Press.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.