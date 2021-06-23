They review heart problems among adolescents in the US after covid vaccine

WASHINGTON.

A panel of experts on USA will meet this Wednesday to check some 300 cases from inflammation in the heart triggered after injection of some vaccines against covid-19, specially in teenagers or young adults.

These cases were observed after the administration of vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech Y Modern, both based on Messenger RNA.

The independent experts were convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main federal public health agency in the country, to review these cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, respectively an inflammation of the heart muscle or the heart membrane. surrounding the heart.

These cases are rare and the vast majority (of them) have been resolved with rest and care, “said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week.

This CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting was originally scheduled for Friday the 18th, but had to be postponed due to the sudden proclamation of a US holiday.

The CDC will present the details of more than 300 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported to the CDC and the FDA, among the more than 20 million adolescents and young adults vaccinated in the United States, Walensky explained.

In recent months, we have asked doctors to be vigilant and report cases of patients with symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, “he said.

The CDC “obtained the detailed medical reports to confirm the diagnoses … in order to ensure in real time that our vaccines are safe,” he added.

Majority of males

These cases were first reported in Israel, where vaccination was faster than in most countries.

The Israeli Health Ministry raised in late May “a possible link” between the Pfizer vaccine and cases of myocarditis in young men, while specifying that 95% were benign.

Some cases have also been detected in France.

In the United States, at an FDA committee meeting two weeks ago, information from a public system that allows anyone to report serious symptoms after vaccination was analyzed.

According to these unconfirmed data, about 530 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported after the administration of a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain.

More than half were people between the ages of 12 and 24, the majority male.

The reported cases exceed the expected number of cases under normal circumstances, “said Tom Shimabukuro, director of the CDC, during this presentation, but the data needs to be verified.

Benefit / risk balance

I am concerned, but would like to point out that a cause and effect link has not yet been established, “said Lorry Rubin, director of the department of pediatric infectious diseases at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York.

In our hospital, we have seen cases of adolescents who developed chest pain a day or two after their second dose of the messenger RNA vaccine, “he said.

But these cases were “relatively mild” and most were treated with anti-inflammatory drugs. And in his opinion, even if the link between vaccination and myocarditis is proven, the benefits of these vaccines could still outweigh the risks.

Although adolescents and young adults have a lower risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19, more than 2,600 people between the ages of 0 and 29 have died in the United States, according to data from health authorities.

Some children have also been “quite ill” and suffered “long-term effects” from the disease, said Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

You can also have quite serious heart problems as a result of a covid-19 infection, “he warned.

Clearly I continue advising the vaccine for the adolescents, affirmed the specialist, without waiting for a change in the federal recommendations.

In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine is licensed from age 12 and Moderna’s from 18 for the time being.

