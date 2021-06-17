They review damages for ‘long covid’

.

CThus, a quarter of the people who contracted coronavirus face symptoms of the condition known as long covid or long covid, revealed a study carried out in the United States.

23% of the patients faced health problems that they had not experienced before passing that disease a month or more after having tested positive.

The report was done by Fair Health, an independent organization that collected information from health insurance companies.

Although many patients recover from COVID-19 within a few weeks, some show persistent or new symptoms more than four weeks after being diagnosed, ”the report describes.

Fair Health examined data on about 1.96 million people infected with the virus between February and December 2020.

The two main problems experienced were neuralgia and muscle pain in 5% of cases and shortness of breath in 3.5%.

They were followed by hyperlipidemia (concentration of lipids in the blood), hypertension, indisposition, great fatigue and anxiety.

Patients who had already reported these symptoms before becoming infected were excluded from the study, as were those with diseases that could falsify the results (such as cancer or kidney failure).

The most severe cases of COVID-19 were more likely to have problems later.

Almost 50% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 experienced at least one of these problems.

