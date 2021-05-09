They review alleged calls from the “vaccine czar”

Investigators investigating allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo interviewed county officials whom the “vaccine czar” allegedly called to probe their support for the state leader.

Miami World – AP

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the state attorney general’s inquiries interviewed at least three Democratic county executives who say they were called by Larry Schwartz to gauge their loyalty to the governor and whether they would urge him to resign.

A county executive was angered by the call and complained to the state attorney general, according to articles published in March in The New York Times and The Washington Post. The executive, who was not named, was afraid there might be a problem with the delivery of vaccines to the county if he did not reveal his support for Cuomo, according to the Post.

Another county executive, Mark Poloncarz of Erie County, told the Journal that he spoke with investigators on March 30 and told them he did not feel Schwartz was trying to pressure him.

Investigators also spoke with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who has publicly noted that he told Schwartz that he supported an independent inquiry into Cuomo’s conduct and that Schwartz did not mention vaccines during their conversation.

The New York Times previously reported investigators’ interest in the calls.

Schwartz acknowledged calling county executives but said he had done “nothing wrong” and denied that he had mentioned vaccines during those conversations.

The state attorney general declined to comment. Cuomo’s office asked the media to refer to the statement Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting attorney, issued on the matter in March. In the document, Garvey noted that the allegations that Schwartz acted unethically or against the interests of New Yorkers were “patently false.”

“Larry did not mention the distribution of vaccines during the conversations, he would never have linked political support to health decisions,” Garvey stressed. “Distorting Larry’s role or intentions for headlines smears a decades-long public servant who has only done a 24-hour volunteer since March (2020) to help New York overcome the COVID pandemic.”