They revealed the secret diet of Cristiano Ronaldo and it does not include Coca-Cola



The 36-year-old soccer player encouraged people to drink water, rather than carbonated drinks.

At 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo maintains an optimal physical condition. Without a doubt, the Portuguese footballer leaves nothing to chance. CR7 takes care of getting the most out of your fitness and its fruits can be seen in every record that surpasses. However, a juvenile from the Juventus of Turin was in charge of revealing all the secrets of the star of Portugal, among them, their feeding.

“Always eat the same thing: broccoli, chicken, and rice”, Revealed Daouda peeters in a statement to the Belgian portal HLN. The 22-year-old has been part of the Italian first team. For this reason he has had the opportunity to closely follow the rigorous rules of CR7.

“Cristiano wants to win always and everywhere, makes young players grow. It really engages you, I think it’s a really cool feature. He’s a nice guy, but at the same time he takes football very seriously. On the bus he doesn’t talk about anything else, ”said the naturalized Belgian footballer.

Clearly, a good diet alone will not generate as good results as those exhibited by Portuguese. In this sense, Peeters also explained what the CR7 training sessions are like.

“He does not do abdominal exercises for vanity, but because he sees his body as a working instrument. It is not the case that Cristiano stands in front of the mirror for hours. Anyway, he wouldn’t have time for that. When he’s at the club it’s mainly for training. He really lives for his job”, Explained the Juventus youth from Turin.

It may seem like a simple game, but eating one of the vegetables with the highest nutritional value, making your training a habit and maintaining a great discipline have been the keys for CR7 to have maintained at the highest level.

