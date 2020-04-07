“My name is Tokyo. But when this story started, he didn’t call me that. “

With that phrase, La Casa de Papel started on May 2, 2017, a series that would become a mass phenomenon. It was pronounced by one of the main female characters, whose true identity is still unknown to us. It’s Tokyo, the gang’s most unstable and compulsive robber, or in Palermo’s sarcastic words in the fourth season: “The brain, the intelligence, the temperance, the crazy *** that we are all here for.”

But why her? Why is Tokyo the character who narrates the events? Alex Pina, one of the creators and producers of La Casa de Papel, revealed the secret.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that the voiceover, the narrator who is Tokyo, it was not always like this ”, He told through a video that was shared on the Instagram account of the producer Vancouver Media. In fact, in the first versions of the script we had the narrator was The Professor ”revealed.

However, this option was ruled out. Speaking of how magnificent his own plan was, the character in The Professor sounded egotistical and lost his essence.

“It was somewhat egocentric to talk about a plan, about his wonderful plan, about a perfect plan, when he was the one who was talking. He seemed to lose part of the Professor’s metric. We wanted him to be a little loser, a little nerdy, a little sociopath, asocial, and the fact of having the plan in the first person was contradictory with his own personality ”, explains Álex Pina.

By rejecting the Professor option, the creators they made a small attempt with Moscow, Denver’s father. They wanted to give it a more casual, casual and close-to-narration style, but they quickly dismissed it. Then it occurred to them that Tokyo might be the perfect choice, “for many reasons.”

“We felt that the series had to be counterbalanced, in feminine terms, and We chose a feminine look to count the whole robbery, because we wanted the robbery to be very emotional, in sentimental terms. And a robbery is usually something very cold, very masculine, which is why we chose the voice of Tokyo ”, he revealed.

Thus, the most indomitable character in the series became the voice that would tell the story from the first chapter. A narrator in off capable of knowing each one the secrets and indescribable intricacies of the members of the band, and even relating the scenes that he did not witness. An omnipresent voice that, according to Álex Pina, tell the facts from a distance.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about what that off would be like. That narrator who in the end was omniscient. She was a narrator who knew everything about all the characters and I did it from a very distant place, you will see what it is. But that was the reason why we chose Tokyo, “he said.

The fact that Tokyo is the narrator seems to indicate that she will live until the final episode. And there is a possibility that he is telling the story of The Professor’s band since his death, just as in the fourth season we saw in the garden some of the characters that have already passed away. But this is only a conjecture and to discover the truth, we will have to wait.