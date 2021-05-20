They revealed new details about the fourth season

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is getting closer and closer. New details have been released and here we tell you everything.

Cobra Kai originally started its journey on the YouTube Red platform, but after various changes and problems, the series became part of Netflix. And that’s how it became a worldwide success. After three very good seasons, it was recently confirmed that the team has finished filming season four and is very close. In addition, the producers gave new details about what we will see in future episodes.

The end of the third season showed us something that you never imagined, seeing Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso together in the same dojo and training their students to face John Kreese in the All-Valley tournament. This great plot is expected to unfold in the following episodes, but so far little is known about what will turn in this new season.

A great new season!

Through an interview on a panel for PaleyFest, producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg finally gave new details on Cobra Kai 4 and despite not revealing much, they did affirm that it will be very spectacular:

“All I can say is that it was very important for us to end season 3 the way we did with a kind of ‘yeah’ as ​​a feeling instead of ‘aw’ where season 2 was. And we want to convey that. feeling. We want to continue providing the dopamine that creates that good feeling. We want to make sure that we are giving the chills, tears, laughter and fists. It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything in between, but it’s even bigger so we’re very, very proud of what we’ve been making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everyone is doing, ”they commented.

So far there is no official release date for the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’, but it is expected to arrive by the end of 2021 or by the beginning of 2022, since the recordings finally finished and they are already in the post-production phase.