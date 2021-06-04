They reveal why Lucifer was thrown out of heaven

One of the great mysteries of the hit series Lucifer has been revealed. Why was Lucifer sent to hell?

When the series started, we could see how Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) he got tired of hell and decided to go to Earth to start a club. After a while, he met the inspector Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and helped him solve cases. Then things get more complicated little by little as the seasons progress.

Lucifer’s co-showrunner, Joe henderson, has revealed the reasons why God decided to throw Lucifer out of heaven and leave him in hell:

“I think, for me, God, working in mysterious ways, realized that Lucifer needed to find his own way.” Henderson explained. “And so he basically decided… There is no room in heaven for two alphas, to a certain percentage, two heads banging, and whether rightly or wrongly, I think it sent him on the only journey Lucifer could go on to find himself same”.

Season 6 will completely change the series.

Attention SPOILERS. In the second part of season 5 of this great series, we can see the protagonist’s fight against his brother Michael to know who will be the new God. The winner turns out to be Lucifer And that means that the new episodes will be a truly new and fascinating experience for fans.

Fortunately, Lucifer He has changed a lot since his time on Earth, so the acquisition of new responsibilities, we hope that it will not be too big for him. Now we can think that his banishment from heaven may have served to make him a better heir to God. We’ll check it out when the sixth season premieres, which is currently in full production.

All episodes can be seen on Netflix. Do you like the Lucifer series? Leave us your comments below.