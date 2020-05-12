Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the most recent series of the Arrowverse had to advance its season finale, but in the same way it allowed to meet the villain of the second season of ‘Batwoman’.

The heroine has already been face to face with multiple villains since taking the mantle of heroin, many of whom are working together from the Arkham Asylum.

But, as we learned in tonight’s episode, there are definitely more enemies to face for Kate Kane, one of whom has been lurking in the shadows all season.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information from the episode of ‘Batwoman’ titled ‘A Secret Kept From all the Rest’.

The episode sees nearly every member of the show searching for Lucius Fox’s journal, with Julia Pennyworth, played by Christina Wolf searching for the journal for someone else, much to Kate’s dismay.

As the episode progressed, and Julia was kidnapped and tortured at the hands of AliceJulia finally gave Kate an idea of ​​who she was working for.

As she explained, she was able to get Rifle to leave Gotham City many months earlier by agreeing to do business with her boss, Safiyah Sohail.

Kate revealed that she did not recognize that name, but Julia assured that Safiyah knows of Kate’s crusade as Batwoman.

Given the frequency with which Safiyah has been mentioned in the show’s first seasonThis new name seems to annoy the villain who makes his presence in Batwoman known sooner rather than later.

The creators reportedly plan to make Safiyah the main villain of the second season of ‘Batwoman’.

In the comics, Safiyah is the ruler of a pirate nation named Coryana, who saves Kate’s life in the midst of her journey around the world after her arrival.

Kate and Safiyah become lovers, but they finally separate when Kate accidentally brings a deadly disease to the island, and Safiyah blames an innocent man.

Years later, Safiyah has become the leader of Many Arms of Death, a terrorist organization with worldwide reach.