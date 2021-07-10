They reveal who is the best! Neither Hoy nor Venga La Alegría | Instagram

Many will be surprised! Neither the Hoy Program, nor Venga La Alegría !, a morning has been recognized as the best and distinguished with the Arpa tungsten, but it has nothing to do with these television programs that are in constant debate by the rating in Mexico.

It transpired that The sun rises, morning of Imagen Televisión, has been recognized by the National Academy of Music and Christian Arts as the Best Morning Program in Mexico; something that does not leave very well Today Y VLA.

The morning led by Luz María Zetina, Carlos Arenas, Talina Fernández and more, was the one who snatched the distinction from the most famous on open television, the morning shows on TV Azteca and Televisa.

But not only Sale el Sol received a distinction, but also its producer, Andrés Tovar, this in gratitude for the good music and entertainment in the country. The awards were announced on July 8 in full program.

This can be a “stone” in the pride of the Hoy y Venga La Alegría Program, who spend it competing for the day-to-day rating. Currently, both morning papers plan new reality shows within himself to continue their competition.

A couple of months ago it was said that VLA had finally surpassed Hoy in audience, something that they themselves boasted on social networks; however, Andrea Escalona, ​​Alex Kaffie and others denied that this was true.

After this statement, the morning star of Televisa Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy arrived, a dance contest with which they reached 5 rating points and crowned Hoy as the king; In response, VLA started a cooking reality show among its hosts.