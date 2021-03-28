They reveal what Lionel Messi should learn from Diego Armando Maradona

In a talk with Who, Pablo recalled how it was working with Messi and Maradona in other successful advertising campaigns and how each one showed him the face they gave to their close surroundings, when the cameras are off and there is no press that can echo them. its good or bad vibe.

“I had to film with Messi, before (entering) The Rock Agency and then with Maradona, twice, once for Tecate for the campaign ‘La cancha de Noé’ and another for a spot by Caliente, the betting site. When evaluating Leo vs Diego Armando, generationally I am Maradoniano.

“If I ask: ‘With whom do you think it was easier to film?’, Surely 99 percent would have told me Messi. However, for me the experience was totally different, Maradona, with all the image one has of him, the truth was that he was a person who could be in a good or bad mood, but he came in and greeted everyone, “he recalled.

Pablo Batle was able to ‘close his cycle’ with Diego Armando Maradona, two years ago. (Courtesy)

On the other hand, Batle assured, with Leo “the experience was very bad, it took him five hours to arrive, he did not greet anyone, it took a lot to shoot with him. It can be debatable about football, although I’m also going for Maradona, which is filming and the human, definitely I also stay with Diego “.

While he chatted with ‘Pelusa’, Pablo was able to show him a photo that was taken with him in 1981. Two years ago they talked about it, he signed it and was able to close the circle because the scorer of the goal the ‘Hand of God’ was humble enough to be able to approach him and have a chat.