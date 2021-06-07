They reveal what happened to Christine Palmer after Doctor Strange

Share

There are some characters from the movie Doctor Strange (2016) who have not reappeared in Marvel Studios but will return for the sequel.

The screenwriter who was in charge of the first installment of Doctor Strange, the writer C. Robert Cargill, wanted to explain the fate of the Dr. Christine Palmer interpreted by Rachel McAdams after the events of the film, while sharing interesting information about the mindset of the Supreme Sorcerer.

Rachel McAdams will return to the sequel that will be released in 2022, therefore it has been 6 years absent from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and many things have happened in all that time. So during a question and answer session, C. Robert Cargill shared his thoughts on what happened to Palmer after the events of Doctor Strange 2016. “They went their own way and got quite separated.”

Although the influence of Dr. Christine Palmer will always be important, as he said C. Robert Cargill: “I also think it’s important to focus on your constant alienation. Doctor Strange spends so much time with powerful beings that earthly things fall by the wayside and must constantly be brought back to reality and reminded that little things matter equally. “

What will the sequel be about?

C. Robert Cargill as the director Scott derrickson they abandoned the second part of Doctor Strange for “creative differences”, so Marvel studios Y Sam raimi they may have other plans for how things unfolded between the hero and his former love. But for sure it will be important to give some normality to the madness of the multiverse that will face the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch). But let’s hope they do not surprise and continue the relationship between them.

Doctro Strange and the multiverse of madness will be released on March 25, 2022. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus.

