They reveal their exclusive, Celia Lora in their Playboy pages

It has been several years since the beautiful mexican brunette Celia Lora delights us modeling for various journals and pages, with which he has collaborated to produce some of the more attractive content and flirtatious from all over the Internet being adored by Internet users and much more by latin americans.

For this reason we have been able to see it in innumerable and different scenarios on this occasion we had the opportunity to observe a few Photographs of your participation in the magazine Playboy of the edition of the year 2017..

That’s right, despite the fact that it has been several years since this magazine came out, its fans today remember it fondly and have dedicated themselves to revealing these inside pages of the magazine that not many had the opportunity to see since they were to pay at the time and to this day there are still more photographs that have not been revealed from that session.

In the photo for the cover he appears with a teddy covering the front of his body with his back uncovered and a flirtatious look towards the camera that conquered Internet users who saw his piece of entertainment.

For the second of the photos she begins taking off the top of a set of lace quite elegant with which he was showing off and demonstrating his great quality for modeling.

But for the third photograph it was when she clarified why she is the queen of exclusive content using a nice set made with leather strips that barely covered the outline of her charms in an impressive way that made the photos were shared much more than expected and that will reach many corners of the Internet.

Celia Lora dominates these types of attractive photo shoots in which her beauty becomes the center of attention, showing that she has managed to take advantage of the popularity of her father Alex Lora of the Mexican rock band El Tri and that she has made her way thanks to his career always striving and seeking to stand out among content creators.

In Show News we will continue to share only their best photographs, the most flirtatious and also those Videos that will surely take your breath away as they have already done on countless occasions with users who browse and find their profile, in addition we will also bring you all their new information and interesting.