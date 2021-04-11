They reveal the supposed strict rules that the Capetillo Gaytán family must follow

“Once I went to MYST, and you see that Chacho Gaytán is there, and it was Bibi and we have a friend in common. And suddenly, I found out about the rules of coexistence that they have between them. It’s going to look like a cartoon … They have an agreement that when they meet a person who is not from the circle, from the family nucleus, they cannot speak for more than 10 minutes, “said Lalo.

He reiterated that the actress cannot exceed the stipulated time talking with an unknown person, regardless of whether it is a man or a woman: “Bibi Gaytán cannot speak for more than 10 minutes with either a man or a woman because she wants to keep that nucleus closed. It is a very united nucleus. “

Carillo assured that the family always tries to stay united and protective with each of the members: “Whenever they are living together, they all have to be together. If one goes, they all leave. When a woman goes to the bathroom they all have to go to take care of her. All in this ‘take care and protect’ thing, you know, it sounds ‘freaky’, but it worked for them. “