They reveal the secrets of a giant cloud on Mars

As spring reaches south of Mars, a huge cloud of water ice emerges near the 20 km high Arsia Mons volcano. At its maximum extent, the cloud is about 1,800 km long and 150 km wide. The cloud is formed when the volcano acts as an obstacle for the wind, forcing the air to rise up its slopes, carrying moisture that, when it cools, ends up forming what is known as an orographic cloud; The peculiarity of this orographic cloud is that once it is formed, at a height of 45 km, the wind carries it, causing it to expand rapidly at a speed of about 600 km / h; Thus, in just 2 or 3 hours, the largest orographic cloud ever seen on Mars is formed. The cloud undergoes a rapid daily cycle that repeats every morning for several months. It begins growing before sunrise, expands rapidly, and then stops expanding, separates from its initial location, and eventually evaporates in the late morning as air temperatures rise with sunrise.

This is the daily cycle of the cloud that researchers from the Planetary Sciences Group of the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) have unveiled, in collaboration with researchers from other countries, combining the images taken by various cameras, including highlighting the new observations made with a small camera on board the Mars Express probe of the European Space Agency (ESA), a long-lived mission for the exploration of Mars in orbit since 2003. The detailed study of the dynamics of this peculiar cloud has been highlighted by the European Space Agency.

The cloud is difficult to observe in its entirety due to the rapid changes in the dynamics of the Martian atmosphere and limitations in the orbit of many spacecraft. “To overcome these obstacles, we used one of the Mars Express tools: the Visual Tracking Camera (VMC),” says Jorge Hernández Bernal, a predoctoral researcher at the Planetary Sciences Group and lead author of the study.

Nicknamed the “web camera” of Mars, this instrument has a resolution similar to that of a standard 2003 webcam; However, this work has shown a very interesting use, and that was not foreseen, of the VMC, because in recent years the camera was not being used for scientific research. “Although it has a low spatial resolution, it presents a large field of view, which is essential to have a better perspective at different times of the day, and it is great for following the evolution of a certain phenomenon over a long period of time and small intervals. Thus, we have been able to study the entire cloud in numerous life cycles ”, adds the researcher.

Images of the peculiar cloud described by the Planetary Sciences group of the UPV / EHU (Images: ESA / GCP / UPV-EHU)

The research team has combined observations from the VMC camera with those from two other Mars Express instruments and other spacecraft, and even used observations made in the 1970s. The high-resolution cameras on Mars Express have narrow fields of view and observations are always planned in advance. Thus, meteorological phenomena – which are usually unpredictable – are usually detected by chance. However, once the researchers began to understand the life cycle and annual patterns of this elongated cloud, they were able to guide the team from these other high-resolution cameras to the appropriate time and place to capture it as it emerged.

“Many Martian orbiters cannot even observe this part of the planet’s surface until early afternoon, due to the properties of their orbits, so this is the first detailed exploration of this interesting phenomenon, something possible not only thanks to the diversity of Mars Express instruments, but also their orbit ”, explains Agustín Sánchez Lavega, professor at the UPV / EHU, co-author of the study and scientific head of the VMC. “Although orographic clouds are frequently observed on Earth, they do not reach this enormous length or offer such a changing dynamics. Understanding this cloud gives us an excellent opportunity to try to replicate its formation with models that will improve our knowledge of the climate systems of both Mars and Earth, “he concludes.

The study, entitled “An Extremely Elongated Cloud Over Arsia Mons Volcano on Mars: I. Life Cycle,” has been published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research. (Source: UPV / EHU)