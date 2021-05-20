They reveal the salary that ‘Kun’ Agüero will earn in Barcelona

While the FC Barcelona works on the renovation of Lionel messi, to undertake the renovation of the campus, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero He would be the next star to arrive at the club to accompany the Blaugrana captain.

Seeing the Messi – Agüero duo would be one of the main attractions of Joan Laporta’s new project, who will also seek to bring Memphis Depay to boost the attack. The president has already announced it, the board is working on the changes.

The business for Sergio Agüero would be totally round economically. They will not pay for their token, it would arrive free from Manchester City and the salary he would have is € 5 million euros, according to a report from Deportes Cuatro.

According to the source, Agüero would have one of the lowest salaries on the campus. And he would sign for two seasons.

This would mean a significant reduction in the salary of the 32-year-old forward. At Manchester City he earned € 12 million net after his last renewal and at Barcelona he would earn seven million less. According to Transfermarkt, its market value is € 25 million.

