Santi Burgoa has managed to make Alba Carrillo fall in love and together they live a dream relationship. When many believed that the couple would not come to fruition through the model’s entrance to the GH VIP house, the two were more in love than ever. And they already know what they say, when you go a long time without seeing the person you like and with whom you are in love, you enjoy that love more.

This is what happened to Alba Carrillo and Santi Burgoa. Although they have been confined separately, we imagine that there will have been many calls that the two lovebirds have made during the confinement. As soon as the de-escalation began, they both showed themselves to be madly in love and showing again that their love was at its highest point.

This Saturday, Santi Burgoa has gone to Alba Carrillo’s house once she finished her work day at Viva la vida. The television presenter attended his appointment with the model as discreet as ever without wanting to make any statement about it.

There is no talk of anything other than Sandra Gago’s pregnancy. And it is that although several days have passed since we learned that Feliciano López will become a father in a few months, it still seems incredible to us that this couple, who has consolidated this last year and that we have seen her say ‘Yes, I want to ‘I will finally fulfill the dream of being parents.

Alba Carrillo has spoken loud and clear about her ex-partner and her future fatherhood: « He really wanted to be a father, he has already done it, a challenge overcome. » And it is that we already know that the model and the tennis player did not end in the best possible way and there are many media disputes that they have had after the divorce.

The collaborator of Viva la vida, who is a woman who draws a lot of irony when it comes to speaking, has revealed what her opinion is about Sandra Gago: « I have given him a lot of advice, but the girl does not want to hear me. She will ask for my phone number, I am sure that she will call me sometime in life. »

And we already know that one of the problems that occurred in the marriage between Alba Carrillo and Feliciano López was, according to the model, the alleged infidelities that the tennis player had. Now that Yola Berrocal has confessed her romance with him in La casa fuerte, Alba Carrillo can only say that: « Yola and a half Spain, raise your hand who has not been with Feli » And with that sense of humor that he has, he sends a message to Sandra: « It is not first hand, Sandra, you take it very much used. »