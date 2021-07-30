They reveal the premiere date of the series of ‘Hawkeye’ in Disney + – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The next series in the Marvel Universe already has a release date. Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, will hit the Disney + platform on November 24.

This Thursday Marvel Studios announced when the first season of the superhero that appears in the Avengers tapes would arrive. Hailee Steinfel will accompany Renner as the lead, playing Kate Bishop.

Joining them will be Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne. In addition to Renner, Pugh is the only cast member who has already participated in Marvel, acting in the film Black Widow.

Although the plot of the series is not yet revealed, it is already assumed that Clint Barton (Hawkeye) will appear training Bishop to take his place, which happens in the comics when Barton decides to retire.

Hawkeye will be the fourth live-action series from the Marvel Universe to arrive on the Disney + streaming service. The first was WandaVision, one of the most acclaimed content on the platform that has 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The other two are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a Captain America story that was also nominated for an Emmy and Loki, the most recent to debut on the platform that follows the supervillain and adoptive brother of Thor.

It is expected that a preview may arrive shortly that provides more details about the characters and that of some wink on the central plot of this new installment of the superhero created by Stan Lee.