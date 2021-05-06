They reveal the official cause of the death of Prince Felipe



Prince Felipe upon his release from the hospital in March 2021.

Photo: Jeff Spicer. / Getty Images

This Wednesday, May 5, the official cause of the death of the prince philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the Queen isabel II, died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, UK.

Many rumored that his death could be due to an illness, since the Duke of Edinburgh had been hospitalized in the previous weeks, some even thought it could be the coronavirus, but all that was ruled out in the report issued from the Royal House.

It was ‘The Telegraph’ who had access to the death certificate of Prince Philip signed by Sir Huw Thomas, Chief Medical Officer of the Royal Household, and in it they declare that he passed away due to “his advanced age.”

Thus, the minutes suggest that the prince did not have any illness that could have caused his deathTherefore, it is allowed to use the term “advanced age” as a cause of death if the deceased person was over 80 years of age.

Felipe was married to the queen for 73 years and they had four children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, one of them on the way. He died after having become the longest-lived royal consort of the British Crown, with more than seventy years with his wife Isabel.

The funeral was held on April 17 in the Chapel of San Jorge, on the eighth day of national mourning and due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 guests were able to attend the ceremony.