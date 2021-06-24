They reveal the millionaire salary of Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña in Antigua de Guatemala

After touching the sky with clubs like him Lion and go through two greats of Liga MX as Chivas and Cruz Azul, after having ventured into the europe soccer, Tamaulipas Carlos Peña hit rock bottom in his career as a professional footballer, falling to the Expansion League MX and even a failed passage through the Mexican Football League with the Veracruz team.

Peña’s career took a nosedive and with the need to regain the brilliance he showed prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the so-called ‘Gullit’ emigrated to Central America and succeeded in his passage through the FAS of El Salvador, managing to ‘rise’ their bonuses, at least in that region, taking a ‘little jump’ higher and signing with the Antigua from Guatemala, with whom he improved his salary conditions.

Although it is far from earning the millions it pocketed a little over five years ago, Gullit Peña receives a large salary for the numbers that are handled in Central American football, because according to the information revealed by the columnist Sancadilla of the newspaper Reforma , Peña will receive 1,200,000 pesos per season, that is, 200 thousand pesos a month.

Peña is currently valued at 300 thousand euros, far from the 4 million euros he reached in 2016, when he was signed by Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

The one that emerged in the Basic Forces of Pachuca has played for Tuzos, León, Chivas, Rangers (Scotland), Cruz Azul, Necaxa, GKS Tychy (Poland), Correcaminos, Veracruzano, FAS (El Salvador) and now he will do so with Antigua from Guatemala.

El Gullit was a national team with Mexico from 2012 to 2016, playing 22 games and scoring 2 goals.

With Mexico, he participated in the 2013 Gold Cup, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

