They reveal the identity of the heir of Edith González

They reveal the identity of the universal inheritance of Mexican actress Edith González.

Edith González’s relatives announced that they finally complied with the actress’s last wish. The Mexican interpreter lost her life in June 2019 after a strong battle against ovarian cancer that she suffered.

Víctor Manuel González, sister of the star, recently offered an interview to the Mexican entertainment show “Hoy” where she revealed that a few days ago the will of the remembered actress was read.

According to the magazine TV y Novelas, the relatives of Edith González were present at the reading of the will, such is the case of her brother and her widower, Lorenzo Lazo.

The Mexican publication assured that González’s brother revealed that the reading of the will was carried out with complete normality, this because the famous soap opera star carried out all the necessary legal procedures before his unfortunate death.

Speaking to the “Hoy” show, Víctor Manuel González announced that Edith González’s universal heir is his 16-year-old daughter, Constanza Creel González. However, the actress’s relative pointed out that he will act as her executor until the minor reaches the age of majority stipulated in Mexico.

“All in cordiality, all good. Edith (González) left very stipulated what should be done. The universal heir is my niece, I am the executor. Everything on wheels. It took a bit of time because of the pandemic but here we go, “said Víctor Manuel during the interview with Televisa’s morning entertainment program.

The actress’s brother went on to mention that it is completely false that there is some kind of dispute over the inheritance of the remembered Mexican interpreter, as has been speculated in various media in Mexico.

“All in understanding, we are not for lawsuits, one of Edith’s legacies was always that it was necessary to negotiate and get along with love and cordiality”, confessed González.

Victor Manuel González also referred to the reaction of the actress’s daughter after learning that she is the universal heir to the assets left by her famous mother: “He was pleased that his mother’s will is already being fulfilled and that he awaits his coming of age. so that she can exercise her assets as she deems appropriate ”.

Edith González died in mid-June 2019 as a result of an invasive ovarian cancer that she suffered. At that time, the Mexican was hospitalized in an important hospital in the Aztec capital.

González was diagnosed for the first time with ovarian cancer in 2016. However, the actress at that time was able to undergo medical treatment and successfully overcome the disease.

The interpreter was known for her participation in great melodramas such as “Doña Bárbara” (2008), “Salomé” (2001), “Corazón Salvaje” (1993), “Rosa Salvaje” (1987) and “Vivir a destiempo” ( 2013).

Edith González also had an outstanding artistic career in the film industry and in theater in Mexico, becoming a great reference for the new generation of Mexican actors.

