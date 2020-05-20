Samsung and SK Telecom have just introduced the world’s first 5G smartphone with a quantum random number generator (QRNG).

Called Galaxy A Quantum, the device (which is essentially a renowned Galaxy A71 5G) offers some pretty decent smartphone features, but the QRNG sets it apart from others because it makes some apps and services much harder to hack.

According to the Engadget portal, normal random number generators are used to log in to a variety of smartphone services, such as payment platforms and two-factor authentication.

However, the world’s smallest QRNG chipset at just 2.5mm by 2.5mm uses an LED and CMOS image sensor. The LED emits “image noise” and the CMOS sensor captures its quantum randomness, using these unpredictable patterns to create truly random number strings. According to SK Telecom, there is no technology that can hack this, making the Galaxy A Quantum one of the safest phones on the market.

The phone includes a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD resolution and an on-screen fingerprint reader. A rear quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a five-megapixel macro camera, and a five-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32 megapixel camera on the front.

The entire device runs on an Exynos 980 processor, runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, it offers the full set of connectivity features, including WiFi, GPS, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB-C port, a microSD card, and that important 3.5mm headphone jack. So while its USP is certainly the QRNG chipset, the device itself is a versatile power source.

The device will be available in black, blue and silver and will go on sale in Korea starting May 22 for approximately $ 530.

