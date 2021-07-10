They reveal the first image of the reboot of ‘Sex and the City’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Through an official account on Instagram, the 56-year-old actress Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the first image of the reboot of the series ‘Sex and The City’.

The image shows the three of the four original protagonists of Sex and The City changing through New York City, United States.

Sex and The City is back!

Today, Friday, July 9, the first image of the reboot of the Sex and The City series was shared; also, with this image they announced the start of recording.

And it is that despite the fact that the return of Sex and The City was announced several months ago, it was not until now that it was possible to start shooting.

Therefore, through their social media accounts, the protagonists shared this first photograph and various costumes that they will be using.

In this post you can see Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, again playing: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

Well, it should be remembered that this time the actress Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not participate in the series.

However, because the training of the actresses is one of the insignia of the series, on social networks the fans were really excited about the Sex and The City reboot.

What do we know about Sex and The City?

The reboot of Sex and The City, will be called: “And Just Like That”, will have 10 episodes and will be broadcast through HBO Max.

And although the main plot of Sex and The City has not yet been confirmed, it is known that it will tell the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, at age 50.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that in addition to Samantha’s absence in Sex and The City, Mr. Big’s presence will also be omitted.

Source: SDP