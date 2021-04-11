They reveal the ending that Wandavision would have originally

The creator of Wandavision revealed that her initial idea for the ending was something totally different from what was shown. The fan service would have taken account. (SPOILER NOTICE)

Wandavision It recently came to an end and all the fans flooded social media with comments about it. The false identity of Pietro maximoff, as well as the departure of Billy Y Tommy, were some of the most relevant events of the outcome.

To the above it can be added that, due to the disintegration of the limited reality created by the Scarlet Witch, View it had to let it exist. However, this was not the first destination that Jac schaeffer, creator of the series, would have given the character.

According to the creative director revealed in the podcast of The Empire Film:

“That scene was shot early, a long time ago. It was early in production because it was written early in the process. For me, it was the heart of the series, part of that language was part of my proposal. Originally, she had to cast a binding spell to reunite with him. That changed ”.

However, one of the things that would have caused the producers to alter the character’s term, would be that Wanda would have had to sacrifice part of her integrity or existence.

This would have been a great conflict since, as has been commented, the mutant would be of great relevance in the plot of Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madness, as well as in the foundations of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is important to note that in the final chapter of Wandavision, Maximoff is reading the Darkhold, which would link the stories with that of the film of the Supreme Sorcerer, which will be released in March 2022.

What ending would you have preferred? Would you have liked to see a magically created union between Wanda and Vision?