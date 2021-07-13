They reveal the date that will define the future of Christian Eriksen

The Eurocup It was a roller coaster of emotions, although it did not start as many imagined, remembering that on the second day, the Danish midfielder, Christian eriksen collapsed on the pitch with a heart attack, the team’s doctors prevented a tragedy.

However, many fans wonder if he will be able to return to play, the same footballer asks himself the same question, for that reason, the former player of the Tottenham has to report in the next few days with the Inter de Milan, where you will be evaluated by cardiac specialists.

In accordance with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter’s medical staff has been in constant contact with the doctors who treated them at that time. It will be on July 19, when the first assessments are made and a more accurate diagnosis is made.

The source points out that the medical staff will give him recommendations, but in the end, it will be the Danish midfielder who makes the last decision about continuing to play or having to retire.