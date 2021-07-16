They reveal the date on which FC Barcelona will register Lionel Messi

It seems that the issue of Lionel Messi’s continuity with Barcelona would have come to a positive end for both, both for the player and the club and they would already have an agreement to sign his new contract and register him with La Liga de España.

According to information from Jota Jordi in El Chiringuito de Jugones, Barcelona would already have a date set to register Lionel Messi for La Liga and thus he can continue in the culé team.

As detailed in the information, Barcelona will register Messi against La Liga as a new reinforcement on September 1 and with this he would continue at the club, where they are sure to achieve the continuity of the Argentine star.

“The BARÇA is working to be able to REGISTER MESSI for the START of the LEAGUE. On SEPTEMBER 1 it will be SAFE”, revealed Jota Jordi in the program.

Lionel Messi will sign for 5 more years with the culé team and would have a clause of 350 million euros, according to various media in Barcelona.

The Argentine is on vacation after winning the Copa América and when he returns, he will sit down with the directors to agree and sign his new contract.

