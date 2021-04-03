They reveal the character that Taika Waititi plays in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad movie has a stellar cast, but until now we didn’t know which DC Comics character Taika Waititi will play.

The director, screenwriter, producer and actor Taika waititi is in the best moment of his career, since he triumphed with Thor: Ragnarok (2017), won an Oscar with Jojo rabbit (2019), will appear in The Suicide Squad (2021) and it’s rolling Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) the fourth installment of the God of Thunder where he also plays Korg.

Until now it has been speculated that Taika waititi I would voice the villain Starro, an alien in the shape of a starfish with a huge eye in the center. This character of Dc comics we could already see it in the trailer. But although he did not speak, he still related to the New Zealand actor.

Attention SPOILERS. But it seems that this will not be the case, as it has now been revealed that Taika waititi will challenge the father of Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), so that makes him the Original ratcatcher. Since he can be seen in a photo in the cell next to her when she was a child.

Who is this character?

Taika waititi plays a villain of Dc comics very interesting, since Ratcatcher also know as Rat Hunter (Otis Flannegan), has an ability that allows him to communicate with rats. That is why he has flooded the streets of Gotham City or the prisons in which he is imprisoned with these rodents.

The film directed by James Gunn has a super cast headed by Margot robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel kinnaman (Rick Flag), Taika waititi (Ratcatcher), Sylvester Stallone (King Shark voice), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Michael rooker (Savant), Alice braga (Sol Soria), Mikaela Hoover (Camila), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Nathan fillion (TDK), Jai courtney (Captain Boomerang), Pete davidson (Blackguard), Sean Gunn (Weasel), John Cena (Peacemaker), Mayling ng (Mongal), Peter capaldi (Thinker), Jennifer holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Daniela melchior (Ratcatcher II).

The Suicide Squad It will premiere on August 5, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.