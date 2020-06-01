The former vice president of communications for the National Football League (Nfl) Joe Lockhart revealed that most team owners vetoed the quarterback. Colin Kaepernick of the gangs, because they considered it a “danger” to the business.

According to the former director, no one wanted to have the services of the former San Francisco 49ers Because it would significantly affect the economic aspect of the teams, after starting a series of protests against racism in the United States.

It should be recalled that in 2016, in a game between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, Kaepernick knelt during the United States national anthem, as a way of protesting the deaths of black people at the hands of the police.

In accordance with Lockhart, President Donald Trump asked the teams to sanction all players who disrespected the homeless man, regardless of position or significance in the team.

Following that situation, the Milwaukee-born passerby chose to be a free agent and since then no team in the league has been interested in hiring him for fear of losing sponsors and income from different entrepreneurs.

“That was a business risk that no team was willing to take, be it the partisan owner of Trump or a liberal. It was an image problem that no owner was willing to take on to put the business at risk, ”Lockhart explained in his column on CNN.

And not only were the businessmen and sponsors the ones who put their relationship with the league teams at risk, but also the fans could choose not to attend the stadiums, if a club signed Colin.

“The owners thought that signing Kaepernick was bad for business. An executive of a team that considered signing him, told me that if they did, they planned to lose 20% of the season’s subscribers, ”he said.

