They reveal that they tried to assassinate Ximena Navarrete during a Miss Universe event – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

They tried to assassinate Ximena Navarrete at a dinner by putting pieces of glass inside the chicken breast that she ordered for dinner. A day later, the former Miss Universe ordered a drink and strangely enough it also contained very fine crystals, barely perceptible, inside.

This was revealed by Gabriel Cuevas in the program Spectacular Formula, where he assured that the murder attempts occurred in Tampico, Tamaulipas:

“They wanted to kill Ximena Navarrete. The weekend I went to Colima and in this event there were several people from Nuestra Belleza y Mexicana Universal and beauty queens and they began to talk about things that had happened but that nobody had found out and they told me that Ximena Navarrete had a experience that I was left with the square eye ”, expressed Cuevas.

The ‘Venga la Alegría’ reporter explained how things happened:

“They say that Ximena once went to an event in Tampico, Tamaulipas, and in this event she goes with her husband to a beauty event and she asks for a breast stuffed with cheese for dinner. They brought her the breast and they thought it was for her, she gave it to her husband and when the part was broken, they had ground glass, as if they had put them in a blender, inside the filling of this breast that you couldn’t see at first glance.

Noticing that the food contained glass, the model was very scared:

“They were small crystals that they tried, it was not an accident, it was a very strong attempt to want to kill Ximena. She saw it, was scared and spoke with the organization and what they do is go to the ultimate consequences of how that happened. According to it was a mistake in the kitchen. The weird thing is that the next day they had put crystals on Ximena in a drink. A story that few know about the Lupita Jones organization, ”said Cuevas.