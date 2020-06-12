Mexico City, Mexico

Édgar Valdez Villarreal“La Barbie,” who was a lieutenant in the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, provided information to US agencies from 2008 to 2010, journalist Anabel Hernández revealed.

The above, in a report published on the Aristegui Noticias portal and based on the file that is followed by the drug trafficker in a court in the United States.

“Always according to the declassified cited judicial document, in 2004 La Barbie contacted the Texas Department of Justice to dismiss the charges against her. In exchange for being able to consider that, the American Government asked her to help in the capture of Joaquín Guzmán Loera and Arturo Beltrán Leyva. Barbie it did not.

“But in 2008 he changed his mind. In that year, the rupture of the Federation occurred and the war began with the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyva, La Barbie, who probably calculated that everyone would lose in that war, contacted the American government at through a third person whose identity the Department of Justice keeps confidential. During 2008, 2009 and 2010, he was an informant for the DEAHernández said.

In addition to providing information for the DEA in San Antonio, Texas, says the journalist, she did it for the DEA in Mexico and for the office of the FBI at the United States Embassy in Mexico City.

Hernández said that, although the document does not mention corrupt police officials, in a letter that the same drug trafficker delivered to him in 2012 and that was published in REFORMA, he accused the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, who is currently in prison. in the United States and several of its main collaborators.

“In it (the letter), the drug trafficker admitted to working in drug trafficking and stated that at least since 2002 Genaro García Luna received bribes from him and other drug traffickers, as well as a ‘select group made up of Armando Espinosa de Benito, who worked with the DEA and passed information to me, Luis Cárdenas Palomino, Édgar Eusebio Millán Gómez, Francisco Javier Garza Palacios (PF Colombia), Igor Labastida Calderón, Facundo Rosas Rosas, Ramón Eduardo Pequeño García and Gerardo Garay Cadena who are also part of and receive money from organized crime and me, “said Hernández.

“In the letter published on November 28, 2012 in the Reforma newspaper, Valdez Villarreal affirms that President Felipe Calderón himself was leading meetings with drug traffickers. Information that he surely shared with the DEA and the FBI at that time, “added the journalist.

“Barbie“He was arrested in Mexico in 2010, he was extradited to the United States in 2015 and he was sentenced to serve a 49-year prison sentence, which he is litigating.