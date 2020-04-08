The investigation of the chain ABC indicates that this information was given to the American authorities so that they were kept abreast of the growth of the disease

The units of intelligence from U.S they warned To the White House since the last weeks of November that a disease could affect the units that were in China due to a new disease.

The document indicates that Wuhan residents have already changed patterns in their lives and businesses since those days, according to data intercepted from satellite information and obtained from computers by the National Center for Intelligence Medical.

The military feared that it would reach its comrades who were in the bases in Wuhan, according to the report included the possibility that this disease would reach the rest of the world in the form of “cataclysm”.

Until the first days of February, before the disease reached the U.SDonald Trump assured that the Chinese authorities had a good handling of the information, but with the advance of the contagions he criticized the Chinese administration.

To the coronavirus He called it “China virus” or “Wuhan virus” and claimed that the Asian government was withholding information which the Chinese authorities refused and remarked that the information was shared with the World Health Organization (WHO), to which Trump also points to hiding data.

Trump’s speech has been changing with respect to China and the disease, but it seems to depend on his economic relationship with the country, since he has said that he did not receive information about the virus from intelligence in the same conferences in which he addresses his economic relationship, as clarified by CNBC.

Tracing of the first patient in Hubei province is located around November 17 and Chinese authorities were notified of a strange set of symptoms on December 27 by Dr. Zhang Jixian, head of the department of respiratory diseases in Hubei, who located an employer, along with a medical team, reported the South China Morning Post.