They reveal that Disney + Loki has been the most watched premieres

Reveal that Disney + Loki has been the most watched premieres | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the first episode of Loki has been the most watched premiere on Disney +, the platform that does not stop reaping successes and growing in audience, largely displacing the famous platform of Disney +.

From series like The Mandalorian, Scarlet Witch, and Vision and Loki, it seems that all premieres Disney + programs are really thought out and achieve what they set out to do: to be seen by a growing number of viewers and to be constantly talked about.

And even if you do not have a Disney + subscription, you will know about this novelty, and the truth is that there are reasons for you to know it.

This is how it is important to note that the first episode of Loki was the most watched premiere on Disney + despite not being a great novelty in terms of approach.

The character was more than well known and Tom Hiddlestone has played him in six films previously, however, it seems that the series was eagerly awaited and the audience responded immediately.

The success achieved with Loki has been so incredible that the platform is considering changing the launch day to Wednesday instead of Friday and leaving that day only to cinematographic news, since the numbers must have been impressive.

However, what will not change in Disney + is to continue with one episode a week, as does HBO, but not Netflix.

The platform manages to capture the attention for weeks on end and it is enough to enter Twitter the day each of them is uploaded to see how their series continues to be talked about, whether they like it or not.

And it is also that it is curious that Hiddleston did not know this character before playing him for the first time in 2011 and with Avengers: Infinity War he thought that he had ended his relationship with him, however, this success does not seem to be fading and who knows if he will have more seasons on Disney +.

So we will see if the next great Disney + premiere unseats Loki as the most watched, but whatever happens will not blur what has been achieved and we will continue to think that this series has been a great success on the part of the entertainment giant.

Since his debut in Thor, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has inspired all manner of fantasy, fan fiction, cosplay, and other interpretations that play on the character’s gender-fluid aspect.

However, it is until now, with his appearance in the Loki series, that Marvel officially recognizes him as a gender-fluid character.

This perception, however, comes from ancient times, because mythologically we remember that Loki is a character in Norse mythology, one of the most relevant aspects of the character is his ability to transform into any character that he wishes.

In The Eddas, the most important compendium of Norse mythology, we see him turn into a horse, an insect, an old man, among other things. Not bad for an expert in deception.

Thus, taking into account the patriarchal world in which we have lived for centuries, it is not surprising that the image of the Nordic deities has been hypermasculinized.

Let’s take into account, from the start, that the Scandinavian region is the land of the Vikings, however, when reading The Eddas, we can notice that many deities transgress the limits of what we consider binary.

Odin transforms into a woman to sleep with men, Thor has a transvestite episode … well, mythology –like that of other areas of the world– makes us understand that the concept of heterosexual, cisgender and others are conceptions that, although to us they seem natural and timeless, they are relatively modern.