They reveal that Alejandra Guzmán found Pablo Moctezuma having sex with another woman in her living room

The pitched battle that frees Frida sofia with his mother and grandfather, Enrique Guzman, It has brought many other details to light in the lives of everyone involved. Recently, it became known that the song “Look at it, look at it! was written for Alejandra Guzman as a result of an event that happened in his personal life. Supposedly, The Queen of Rock from Mexico he would have found his ex-partner and father of his daughter, Pablo Moctezuma, in the living room of the house where they lived having sex with another woman.

David Blasco Jr., son of the renowned music producer David blasco, gave a statement to the television program “Windowing“Where he assured that the musical theme was written by his father to the singer after the latter witnessing an infidelity on the part of Pablo while Frida sofia she was still a baby.

“She arrives home and presumably finds Pablo Moctzuma sleeping with another woman and she has the holy ovaries of staring all the time. It’s hard to say, but yes. It hurt her a lot about Pablo but they were no longer at the time. Frida Sofía was born and well … They are couple things that sometimes happen, but this is a real, visceral, authentic story, told and sung, “said the Spanish interpreter.

He added that all of Alejandra’s songs are composed of her experiences. She also said that she came to the studio crying and the singer’s father, that is, David Blasco the producer, got to work and together with other magnificent musicians they made that incredible song.

She said about Frida Sofía that she is like a sister to her and sent a big greeting to the also singer: “I remind her that here in Spain she has a little brother”, while saying she admires her like Alejandra Guzmán.

Pablo Moctezuma has been in the middle of the hurricane after Frida Sofía declared that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, allegedly sexually abused her at the age of 5, when he then groped her. Later, Alejandra said that Pablo gave her tremendous beatings, but he has replied that it was not like that and that he did it to “defend himself” from her attacks.

Pablo Moctezuma assures that he will support his daughter throughout the process and that, although he knows that she was absent for a long time, he will not leave her alone. For its part, One of Frida’s lawyers testified and flatly denied that the young woman was being held in a psychiatric hospital undergoing tests, as a well-known journalist assured these days. Rather, he said they are gathering more evidence to have a strong legal case. We will have to wait and see what for all this.

