They reveal some images of a UFO that is submerged in the sea captured by the United States Army

Images of an unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering over the ocean’s surface and then plunging into it were released this week on the internet. The Pentagon has confirmed that the video was captured by the Navy from United States.

As Science Alert reports, although a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the Navy captured the images, this spokesperson he did not comment on where and when they were filmed.

On May 14, a filmmaker producing UFO documentaries named Jeremy Corbell described the mysterious object on his website and wrote that “the United States Navy photographed and filmed spherical-shaped UFOs and advanced transmedia vehicles,” that is, ships. what can travel by air and water, in 2019.

Corbell also shared the images on Instagram and YouTube. In the clip, which appears to have been taken from a screen and has been edited, a round dark spot is on the horizon.

Male voices are audible in the images; one says: “it took off, reserving it”, while the object moves horizontally in the crosshairs of the screen. The scene concludes with the stain entering the water, and one of the off-screen voices says, “Wow, it’s splashed!” when the UFO disappears, Corbell reveals.

According to Corbell, the footage was filmed on July 15, 2019, at approximately 11 p.m., from the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha ship, off the coast of San Diego in California.

Radar images from the UFO show a solid ball, measuring about 2 meters in diameter, flying at speeds of 74 to 254 kilometers per hour. Its flight lasted over an hour, culminating in the sphere disappearing beneath the waves. No remains were found at the place where the object fell. “A submarine was used in the search and nothing was recovered”, Corbell wrote.

“We don’t know what, if anything, the Navy or the Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are sure that the incident it’s a legitimate mystery and we look forward to any information that may come in, “wrote the producer on Instagram.

Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough confirmed that Navy personnel captured the images Corbell posted, The Debrief reported May 14. Gough told The Debrief in an email that the images were included in “exams in progress” of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), a program of the United States Office of Naval Intelligence that investigates reports of unexplained aerial vehicles, according to The Debrief.

However, Gough did not comment on any of the other details Corbell included in his article, The Debrief reported. The images are unclassified, and the still images of the spherical UFO were previously included in a UAPTF intelligence briefing of the May 1, Corbell wrote in a tweet on May 14.